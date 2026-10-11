Princess Kate gets carried away with royal fan in Belfast

The Princess of Wales shared a moment with royal well-wishers during her visit to Northern Ireland, admitting she had lost track of time while chatting to members of the public.

Kate joined Prince William in Belfast this week for a series of engagements, but it was an impromptu exchange with a woman on a video call that offered a glimpse of the Princess’s warm rapport with the crowds who had gathered to see the royal couple.

As she greeted the woman, who was speaking to her mother and sister over the phone, Catherine happily leaned into the conversation.

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“Hi,” she exclaimed, waving to the pair on screen. “Nice to meet you. Sorry to interrupt your morning or afternoon.”

The Princess then turned to ask what time it was, admitting with a smile: “What is the time now? I always lose track of time.”



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When she was told it was 14:21, Kate quickly realised the day was well underway, responding: “Afternoon!”