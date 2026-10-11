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Molly Mae Hague enjoys relaxed stroll with Bambi amid 3.8m mansion dilemma

The mother-daughter outing comes after Molly revealed that her old 3.8million Cheshire mansion, was still lying empty

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Published October 11, 2026

Molly is currently living into her grand new £5million Victorian mansion with Tommy and their children, Bambi, three, and four-month-old son, Midas
Molly is currently living into her grand new £5million Victorian mansion with Tommy and their children, Bambi, three, and four-month-old son, Midas

Molly-Mae Hague enjoyed a relaxing stroll with her daughter, Bambi, three, in Cheshire on Saturday.

The Maebe founder, 27, opted for a make-up free look and kept her style simple with an oversized leather jacket paired with slouchy denim jeans.

Bambi looked cute in a pale pink wool coat and a pleated skirt.

READ MORE: Molly Mae Hague revisits her old family home after £5m mansion move

However, It appeared to be a mother-daughter outing, as the influencer's fiancé, Tommy Fury, and their son, Midas ,were notably absent.

The mother-daughter outing comes after the former Love Island star revealed that her old 3.8million Cheshire mansion, was still lying empty despite receiving rental offers. 

Molly continued to weigh up what to do with the property but decided that it was 'too special' to sell or rent out for the time being.

Molly is currently living into her grand new £5million Victorian mansion with Tommy and their children, Bambi, three, and four-month-old son, Midas.

READ MORE: Molly Mae Hague all smiles as she brushes off family drama

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