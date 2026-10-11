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Meghan Markle announces meaningful collab with Malala in new statement

Meghan Markle uses royal title to reveal new partnership with Malala

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published October 11, 2026

Meghan Markle gives nod to royal title in new announcement
Meghan Markle gives nod to royal title in new announcement 

Meghan Markle teamed up with Malala Yousafzai for a meaningful project to commemorate International Day of the Girl.

On October 11, the Duchess of Sussex shared beaming photos from her tea date with Malala. But the post wasn't just a life update; it included a big announcement.

Meghan used her royal title to announce a significant partnership with the Pakistani education activist, aimed at supporting girls. 

READ MORE: Meghan receives glowing praise from notable figures after London reunion

The statement reads, "'When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this.' – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex & Malala Yousafzai.

"This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education.

"Tea for Two has never felt so good.

"Shop at asever.com @aseverofficial @malalafund."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's £28,000 Mayfair outfit steals attention with one jaw-dropping detail

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