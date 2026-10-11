Palace issues Duchess Sophie letter supporting Meghan's thoughts

Buckingham Palace shared a special letter from Duchess Sophie on International Day of the Girl, supporting Meghan Markle's views.

On October 11, the royal family marked International Day of the Girl with a heartfelt personal message sent to the "Teachers, Parents and, of course, Students" of Sudan's Juba Diocesan Model Secondary School.

In her personal letter, Sophie wrote, "It is my great pleasure to congratulate you on your 20th anniversary, which you are proudly celebrating this year.

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"I fondly remember my visit to your school in March 2020, and I am truly pleased to hear of your continuing success and the values you represent.

"Education remains our most precious resource in building a brighter future for all. It gives us the tools to overcome poverty and obtain opportunities, the answers to end conflicts, and the hope that we can all live fulfilling lives.

"I am particularly delighted to see the efforts you have made to enable more girls to attend school and get an education. Girls' education is so important, as a community can only succeed with the full participation of all its members.

"It is vital that girls and boys are empowered to learn and work together today, tomorrow and always.

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"I wish each and every one of the members of your school community the very best. HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh , GCVO."

King Charles' team shared a photo of Sophie from her visit to Juba Secondary School in South Sudan in 2020.

Notably, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also marked International Day of the Girl by teaming up with Malala Yousafzai.

She announced that all net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support the Malala Fund, which helps girls access free, safe, and quality education.