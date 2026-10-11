Joe Manganiello's Sofía Vergara claims revive TV host's awkward memory

Joe Manganiello seemingly spilling some of his marriage secrets with Sofía Vergara in his new memoir.

However, one former Today contributor is recalling a very different kind of drama involving the actor — a birthday party joke that allegedly landed him in hot water.

The unnamed contributor’s account describes a time when they regularly appeared on the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Celebrity topics were approved in advance, but one lighthearted remark about Vergara’s lavish birthday celebration apparently went further than expected.

Read More: Joe Manganiello reveals shocking truth behind Sofia Vergara divorce

The host recalled joking about who had paid for the party, only to claim that Manganiello’s representatives quickly contacted the show to complain.

According to the account, a senior producer later invited the contributor for drinks and explained the importance of keeping celebrities happy.

“We need these stars to come on the show,” was the message I took away. “We cannot afford to upset them.”

The incident left the contributor questioning why a harmless quip had triggered such a reaction.

Now, Manganiello’s memoir, Bloodlines, has brought those memories back into focus.

The actor has made allegations about his marriage, including claims that Vergara mocked him while he was seriously ill.

Those claims remain his account of their relationship, and the contributor acknowledged they cannot know what happened behind closed doors.

Vergara also deserves the opportunity to share her perspective.

Still, the old television incident has left the contributor with a pointed takeaway about celebrity culture — where protecting access to famous guests can sometimes matter more than a joke.

“Sometimes the thinnest skin belongs to the biggest muscles.”

It’s a sharp line, but the bigger question remains: Should celebrities expect interviewers to spare their feelings, or is a little public teasing simply part of being famous?