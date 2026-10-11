Prince Harry, Meghan take on official joint role amid royals’ busy diary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ever since their return to the UK, have taken rarely been seen in the public together.

The couple have kept focus on their individual pursuits up until now, but they would finally be making an official appearance as the royal diary covers major events ahead of the Sandringham reunion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making their first joint public appearance to visit Nottingham this week.

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They are expected to visit CRS Nottingham to take part in an acting workshop, before joining the women of the Grenfell Hubb Community Kitchen at a local food bank.

Harry and Meghan will also meet with Epic Partners, an organisation that supports young people through sport.

Since the Sussexes have returned to UK, the couple have had to face a slew of challenges especially concerning their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As the security arrangements and verdict on police protection are still under assessment by RAVEC, the children had to change school just two days after joining to avoid potential risk.

Sources had also claimed that Meghan will only start appearing in public once the family has settled in and figured out a routine. Hence, it seems that things are finally on track as they are now putting their attention to work.

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Although, this does not rule out how the Palace would be reacting to the frequency of Sussex appearances while the royals are also performing public duties.

It is believed a coordination plan would be in place to avoid clash, but it remaisn to be seen how it pans out.