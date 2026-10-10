Prince Harry reunites with family member during surprise night out

Prince Harry, who's settling into life in the UK with Meghan and their kids, unexpectedly reunited with a family member during his solo outing on Friday.

The Duke of York enjoyed a night out on Friday evening with his pals, attending a rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Gloucester Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium in Leicester.

The outing saw Harry reunite with his cousin George McCorquodale, the son of his mother Princess Diana's sister, Sarah McCorquodale.

READ MORE: Royal family releases Queen Camilla's emotional video after Harry's visit

They have remained close throughout all the turbulence following the Sussexes' exit from the UK and royal life in 2020.

The two cousins grew up spending considerable time together at family gatherings. Harry's bond with the Spencer side of the family has remained strong.

Meghan and Harry also attended the wedding of George’s sister, Celia McCorquodale, in 2018 shortly after their own royal wedding.

George and other members of the Spencer family have also routinely supported Harry at major UK events.

In 2024, Lady Sarah and Charles Spencer attended the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral in London. George is the first family member the Duke has publicly united with since landing in the UK in August.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update from high-profile friend