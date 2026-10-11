Prince William ‘clash' with Palace unveils as future king forced to decide

Prince William ‘clash’ with Palace unveils as future king forced to take decision

Prince William and the Firm are close to locking horns over a matter that concerns how the monarchy is viewed by the people, especially in times of a PR crisis.

Normally, when it came to removing age-old and redundant practices of the royals, the Prince of Wales would assume a leading role given his own plans for big change for his reign.

However, in surprise turn of events, Palace courtiers are building a case against a generational practice, which William – and Prince Harry – enjoy.

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The game of polo had been greatly associated with the Royal Family. Prince Philip even founded a club in Windsor Great Park and King Charles played for four decades until his painful injuries wouldn’t allow him.

Prince Harry’s love for polo had been evident in his recent documentary and William continues to play “only one match per year” for charity. According to senior figure in the sport, there is “disappointment” as a lack of royal interest is observed.

The source told Daily Mail's Richard Eden that the courtiers do not find the sport as “woke” and believe it is seen as an “elitist” activity. They prefer that William and Catherine focus on causes linked to causes the environment, ending homelessness and children’s early years education.

“The people around William tell him he shouldn’t play, but he says, ‘You find me something else where I can raise £1million for charity in one hour and I’ll do it’,” they said.

“This year’s match raised £1.1million. He plays only once a year now. It’s pathetic.”

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A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment but royal sources insist that William's annual polo match is evidence of his commitment to the sport.