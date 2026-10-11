Prince Harry gives moving Archie, Lilibet update: 'Just like Princess Kate'

Prince Harry held back tears while making an emotional confession about being a father to Archie and Lilibet; surprisingly, it has a link to Princess Kate.

The Duke of Sussex put his most honest self on display at Masterclass's latest episode, Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.

He shed light on different parts of his life. From the effects of losing his mother at a very early age to fighting depression, Harry brought tears to the eyes of many.

READ MORE: Princess Lilibet receives surprise from senior royal ahead of reunion

Another heartfelt admission of his was about his two kids, whom he shares with Meghan Markle.

Discussing a photo of Archie and Lilibet, which he clicked himself, Harry talked about the rollercoaster journey of fatherhood.

He said, "I love this photo. I took this photo. This was just before Archie's birthday. The two of them, brother and sister, at peace with each other in nature fills my heart.

"I'm proud that we've got this far. You know, super happy that I've got two healthy, beautiful, amusing, very funny kids.

"Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster. I wish I'd known how hard being a father was going to be. But I wouldn't change it for the world.

"I think the advice I would have given to myself is, 'Hold on tight, because it's gonna be one hell of a ride.'"

Similarly, Princess Kate often goes behind the camera lens to capture beautiful milestones of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

READ MORE: Prince Harry bares his soul in heartbreaking video about Princess Diana

Harry's photography skills reminded fans of Catherine.