Judi Dench reveals she wants to die in her dressing room

Judi was diagnosed with Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in 2012, a condition that cause permanent and central vision loss

Dame Judi Dench has shared her true feelings about being called a national treasure in a candid confession.

The 91-year-old is one of Britain’s most celebrated actresses and has reflected on her long career, confessing that she hates the complimentary term 'national treasure.'

The Skyfall also revealed that she has no plans to stop working and hopes to die in her dressing room.

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She said: '[I] Loathe it. Makes me sound like a dusty old relic that’s been stuffed away in the back of the cupboard, along with some dinosaur fossils and a broken Roman shield.

“Retire”, “vintage”, “old” — let’s banish those words. I want to be like Newton Blick, who died in his dressing room after a performance. I want to be one of those women who throw themselves out of planes when they’re 100.'

Judi was diagnosed with Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in 2012, a condition that cause permanent and central vision loss.

It is a leading cause of vision loss among people over the age of 50.

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