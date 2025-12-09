 
Judi Dench sparks debate after forgiving Harvey Weinstein

Judi Dench also defends Kevin Spacey who was acquitted of assault charges

December 09, 2025

Dame Judi Dench has ignited controversy after revealing that she has forgiven disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The 91-year-old reflected on her long career and her personal connections to both Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

Dench in a candid interview with Radio Times explained that she never encountered the abusive behaviour described by others.

“I knew Harvey, and I knew him well and worked with him, and I had none of that experience — very fortunately for me,” the Skyfall actress revealed.

The House of Cards alum continued, “I imagine he’s done his time. I don’t know, to me it’s personal — forgiveness.”

Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year sentence in California for rape and sexual assault, though his earlier 23-year conviction in New York was overturned earlier this year.

He continues to appeal his latest conviction.

Dench also revealed she remains in touch with Kevin Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the UK and cleared in a civil case in New York.

She said, “Kevin has been exonerated and I hear from Kevin, we text.”

Ian McKellen's former costar previously argued that audiences should separate the art from the artist.

“Are we just not going to see all those films that Harvey produced? You cannot deny somebody a talent,” she added.

