Meghan Markle faces setback for As Ever after dropping big news

Meghan Markle had been setting the groundwork for a major plan following her move from Montecito to UK.

There were speculations surrounding an expansion plan for As Ever since the past few months, but it was all coming to fruition with the return to British soil.

The Duchess of Sussex had launched her brand in 2025 from Montecito, and the next step was to launch the products in UK. This became evident when she announced her collaboration with Malala Yousafzai to mark International Day of the Girl.

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For the Malala collaboration, the proceeds of jam and tea sales will be given to the Malala Fund.

However, Meghan seemed to have to make a careful choice in her business move as she faces a setback over international laws of trade.

According to a report by The Sun’s Matt Wilkinsons, As Ever products will soon be on sale in UK but there is a limitation. The jams, which are a signature item, will not immediately be available due to food import and export rules.

Moreover, a popular item, the flower sprinkles are also not included in the sales that will take place.

“Any consumer business would want to grow into as many markets as possible,” a source said, noting that the expansion was the next step.

The UK’s Intellectual Property Office issued a partial provisional refusal in June 2025 to part of Meghan’s proposed retail operation.

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It said “the list of goods/services are so broad they do not constitute a proper list of goods/services” and lacked “precision and clarity”. However, in December, As Ever secured clearance for many of the items.