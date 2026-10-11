Prince Harry, Meghan 'break silence' on Christmas invite from royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan 'address' Christmas celebration with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly accepted that they will not receive a Christmas invitation from the royal family, despite their return to the UK.

King Charles and the key members of the family gather in Sandringham every year to celebrate and head to church on 25th morning.

The royals also have heartfelt interactions with the public.

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A friend of Harry and Meghan revealed the couple's true feelings as the festive season is just around the corner.

According to The Sunday Times, Harry and Meghan "won’t be having Christmas with the royal family. How could that even work?

"They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation."

The Sussexes' pal believes that they will be celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria, either in the UK or in California.

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It is important to mention that since their return to the UK, King Charles has not yet met Archie and Lilibet alongside their parents.