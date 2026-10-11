Prince Harry reduced to tears after shocking incident

Prince Harry met with an unexpected event during his latest appearance, which left him "crashed."

It has been reported that the Duke of Sussex was booed by rugby fans during Leicester Tigers' fixture against Gloucester at Welford Road stadium.

When he was shown on the big screen, part of the crowd can be heard "booing" the Prince. "Some boos there," said commentator Nick Mullins.

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Now, speaking of Harry's reaction to the shocking incident, Rob Shutter claimed that he reduced to tears.

An insider told, "Harry didn’t hear the boos. He was enjoying the match and genuinely believed everyone was happy to see him.

"It wasn’t until afterwards that the reality hit. He was absolutely crushed."

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Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in late August with their kids Archie and Lilibet. The couple will stay in Harry's homeland for an extended period.