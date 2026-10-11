Prince Harry nearly escapes major trouble about Meghan with bold decision

Prince Harry nearly escapes major trouble concerning Meghan with bold step

Prince Harry has made major concerns about his wife Meghan Markle as they navigated rocky circumstances immediately after their move to the UK at the end of August.

From security issues to the children’s schooling, the couple have had to take urgent actions to settle down, with King Charles dropping a notice for their royal status, declaring them “private citizens”.

And in Harry’s own words, it had all been “eventful”. Reports claimed that it was possible that Meghan would already be planning her escape as the UK life was noting like what she had expected.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan take on official joint role amid royals' busy diary

Although, several weeks into the move back, the Sussexes seemed to have found their rhythm as Meghan has begun taking big leaps.

Prince Harry had jumped right into his public engagements, whereas Meghan had been keeping a low profile.

“It’s a big adjustment for Meghan,” royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told New Magazine. “I’m sure Harry would have instigated this move; it’s Meghan going along with Harry as opposed to the other way around.”

He explained that Harry would have been “worried” that if things don’t work out for Meghan and she is not happy, they would have to return back to Montecito.

“To some extent, she almost needs to be admired to have made the move, but you do wonder how she fills her days,” the expert said.

“Probably her biggest challenge is not to get too isolated. She won’t want to be confined to the walls of their Cotswolds house.”

Prince Harry had taken a bold decision to come to the UK, knowing that he could possibly have to take a U-turn if things do not work out. However, taking that risk seems to have worked so far.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's As Ever set to launch in UK

Meghan now seems to be doing fine on her own as she has actively started work for As Ever and has put the work for other humanitarian work. Harry would hope that it would keep Meghan busy enough to stay.