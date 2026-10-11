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Barry Manilow suffers another health blow one day after stage return

The music icon, 83, sparks concern after walking off stage after performing just two songs

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 11, 2026

Barry Manilow suffers another health blow one day after stage return
Barry Manilow suffers another health blow one day after stage return

Barry Manilow has suffered a fresh blow to his health just one day after his return to the stage.

The music icon, 83, had performed just two songs at the International Theatre at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Friday, October 9, when he walked off stage. Shortly afterwards, the venue informed the audience that the rest of the show was cancelled.

His reps later told Variety that Manilow has come down with Bronchitis. As a result, his scheduled show on Saturday was also cancelled.

READ MORE: Barry Manilow shares health update as he returns to stage after hiatus

Just one day prior, Manilow had returned to the stage for a “triumphant welcome-back concert” following a weeks-long hiatus amid his health struggles. “I’m having a good time with you guys!” he told the audience. “This is the first time back in a long time. I have some medical problems, but I’m back!”

In December 2025, the Copacabana singer revealed that he had early-stage lung cancer, discovered during scans ordered after a bout of bronchitis. He underwent surgery and has faced repeated delays to his Las Vegas residency, as well as cancellations of several concerts throughout the year.

Manilow’s next scheduled performance is October 15, though his team has not confirmed whether further dates will be affected.

READ MORE: Barry Manilow announces tour break after 'pushing a little too hard' 

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