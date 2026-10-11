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Kelly Clarkson's shocking review triggers response from Brooklyn store

The pop icon accused Brooklyn store Art of Play of treating her like Julia Roberts' character in 'Pretty Woman'

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Published October 11, 2026

Kelly Clarksons shocking review triggers response from Brooklyn store
Kelly Clarkson's shocking review triggers response from Brooklyn store

Kelly Clarkson’s call-out has left Brooklyn store Art of Play scrambling to save its reputation.

After the pop icon accused them of mistreating her, Art of Play posted several beaming reviews to their Instagram Stories.

“From the very first time I walked into @artofplay, I felt welcomed and treated with such genuine kindness. I love discovering unique treasures and connecting with the wonderful people there. It’s a place that leaves you smiling and wanting to come back,” read one review, though it was later taken down.

Another review noted, “For what it’s worth I think @artofplay is a great store.”

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson recalls horrible shopping experience at NYC store

Over the weekend, Clarkson took to X to claim that she was treated poorly by the Art of Play staff.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote, calling the salesperson “an idiot” and telling them they “just lost a huge sale.”

The American Idol star added, “But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out.”

In the 1990 film, Roberts plays Hollywood escort Vivian Ward, who is treated poorly by a rude employee due to the way she is dressed. Vivian soon gets back at her by polishing up her look and returning to the same store with multiple shopping bags, telling the employee, “Big mistake. Big. Huge.” 

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson tears up during 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' finale

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