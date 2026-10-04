Kelly Clarkson reluctantly gives in to fans begging for her Holiday hit

Kelly Clarkson brings Christmas to Providence a little earlier than expected.

During her headline performance at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, October 3, the Stronger hitmaker was asked by the crowd to sing her beloved holiday hit Underneath the Tree.

At first, she seemed amused by the request and tried to remind the audience that the song was, in fact, a Christmas song.

But the crowd was not taking no for an answer. As they continued to cheer and beg for the 2013 holiday favourite, the Catch My Breath songstress eventually gave in.

She turned to her band and appeared to cue them to start the song, resulting in an entirely impromptu performance.

And remarkably, her band seemed ready to go.

The American Idol winner launched into Underneath the Tree rendition as the audience immediately joined in.

Videos from the night, captured the performer leaning into the microphone while the crowd sang along, with fans describing the reaction as wild.

The surprise rendition came during a set that also featured some of Clarkson’s biggest fan favourites, including Because of You and Stronger.

What made the moment even more memorable was how spontaneous it appeared to be.

Fans online praised Clarkson and her musicians for being able to pull off the song without an obvious rehearsal.