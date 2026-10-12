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Prince Harry, Meghan revisit city that holds special place in their royal love story

Prince Harry’s night out comes with nostalgic family connection to Princess Diana

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Published October 12, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan revisit city that holds special place in their royal love story

Prince Harry and Meghan are preparing to return to Nottingham, a city that holds a special place in their relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to visit the city on Thursday, 15 October, where they will reconnect with local charities using music, sport, mentoring and community programmes to support the next generation.

Nottingham was the setting for their first official engagement together following the announcement of their engagement in November 2017.

Read More: Prince Harry nearly escapes major trouble about Meghan with bold decision

The engagement comes after Harry was spotted at a rugby match on Friday night at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium.

The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by his maternal cousin, George McCorquodale, the son of Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the elder sister of his late mother, Princess Diana.

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