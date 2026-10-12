Demi Lovato parties with Charli xcx, Khloé Kardashian and Kesha

Demi Lovato has shared a carousel of photos from MISTR’s National PrEP Day party, showing her partying with Charli xcx, Khloé Kardashian, Kesha and others.

The singer, 34, posted the Instagram carousel on Sunday and captioned it, apparently ironically, “a very chill and casual evening”.

It featured Charli xcx, Khloé Kardashian, Kesha, Phaedra Parks, Kim Petras and Meredith Marks, along with several solo shots of Lovato.\

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The event was MISTR’s second annual National PrEP Day Celebration, held on Saturday at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

It spotlighted HIV prevention and access to PrEP, the medication people without HIV take to prevent infection.

MISTR is a telehealth platform offering HIV prevention services, including PrEP and testing.

Christina Aguilera, Chappell Roan, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Poarch and Real Housewives stars including Sutton Stracke also attended.

Charli xcx took to the stage, performing Club classics, 360 and Von dutch.

Lovato wore a corseted dress with a bra over it. At last year’s inaugural event, she debuted her single Kiss and told the crowd to “make out, have fun and be safe”.

This year’s party came after she played a sold-out Madison Square Garden on her It’s Not That Deep tour.

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