Why Demi Lovato's “Heart Attack” performance wasn't blunder fans thought

Demi Lovato finally set the record straight about one of her most talked about performances.

During a March 19 appearance on iHeartRadio’s Elvis Duran Show, the 33-year-old pop star revealed why she performed her 2013 hit Heart Attack at a 2024 charity event for the American Heart Association.

It was Demi’s choice that initially raised eyebrows.

“I want to say they asked me to sing that,” Lovato explained.

“Because I flagged it beforehand and was like, ‘Um, isn’t this like not the vibe?’ And they were like, ‘No, they want to hear it.’”

While some fans online questioned the irony of the song selection, Lovato emphasized that the moment was meant to be empowering.

A spokesperson for the event told Entertainment Weekly that she “spoke on the mind heart connection” and that it was “a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room.”

Lovato herself drew parallels between the song’s themes of vulnerability and her own journey.

Having survived a near fatal overdose in 2018 that left her with three strokes and a heart attack, she told the audience, “This song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind heart body connection truly is.”

Now, nearly two years later, Lovato is in a brighter place.

Married to musician Jutes since May 2025, she says she feels good in her “mind, body and soul.”

Reflecting on her growth, she shared, “I would say that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and all of the hard work becomes worth it… Whether it’s recovery from an eating disorder or sobriety, it’s possible to find joy again and to live the life that exceeds your wildest dreams.”