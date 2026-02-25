Demi Lovato details change of heart after vowing to never tour again

Demi Lovato considered touring impossible due to struggles but not anymore

Demi Lovato took years to gather up the courage to get back on tour but she finally had a change of heart and is excitedly preparing to perform live.

The 33-year-old pop star will be embarking on It's Not That Deep Tour in April, and she spoke about her change of perspective in a new interview.

When asked about why the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker decided against touring earlier, she said, "I think what's difficult for people to understand is how taxing it can be on the body, on the mind, so that's the reason, probably, why I said that."

Despite the hard work, the Cool for the Summer songstress told People Magazine that her interactions with fans, and their reactions “to my new music, to older songs” makes it all worth it, adding, “It's the feeling when I see a fan crying through a smile because they're so excited to be there."

Lovato noted, "As hard as touring can be, it is so much fun, and that's what I'm looking forward to is the connection with my fans."

The Camp Rock alum described her current routine as totally tour-focused as she needs a lot of training including “cardio so I'm not out of breath when I sing and dance at the same time,” as well as strength training to increase her muscle endurance and protect her body through the hectic tour schedule.

During her physical training, Lovato cannot overlook her mental training which involves memorising the lyrics to songs from her nine albums. "I have ADHD and so sometimes mid-song, my mind will just go somewhere else. I'll see a poster in the audience or something, lose my focus and forget the words to my own songs," she said.