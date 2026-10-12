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Meghan Markle drops major hint about Archie, Lilibet face reveal

Meghan Markle seemingly addresses speculation about much-anticipated Christmas photo from Sussexes

By
A. Akmal
|

Published October 12, 2026

Meghan Markle drops major hint about Archie, Lilibet face reveal
Meghan Markle drops major hint about Archie, Lilibet face reveal

There had been lingering concerns about the children’s safety and security when it was revealed last month when paparazzi photographers were found near Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s new school.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson had released a scathing statement about “reckless” act of putting young children in harm’s way and violating their privacy.

Many experts believed that the interest surrounding Archie and Lilibet has only been increased since their identities are kept hidden.

READ MORE: Prince Harry gives moving Archie, Lilibet update

Experts predicted that there is a possibility that Harry and Meghan could follow Prince William and Princess Kate’s footsteps on how they handle things for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Meghan Markle drops major hint about Archie, Lilibet face reveal

However, Meghan seemingly responded to all the speculation and the chatter about a possible face reveal with her latest update.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video on Instagram Stories of the Archie and Lili wandering down a pathway while Temptations’ song, My Girl, played.

Archie, seven, was riding a scooter, while Lilibet, five, was walking alongside him as a group of wild deer passes by in the distance.

Their Labrador retriever, Pula, had also made an appearance as she followed the children behind.

This is the first time Meghan had shared a glimpse of the children following the incident at school.

Royal experts had insisted that William and Kate’s strategy has been working well enough to keep George, Charlotte and Louis safe.

They noted that since the Waleses share an update on the children once a year, and some rare moments at times, it keeps the press at bay.

There is no hounding around the children. And even though, UK reportedly has stricter laws protecting the children, Harry and Meghan could benefit from that.

Although, with Meghan’s latest update, it seems clear that the Sussexes are not budging from their stance to keep the identities of their children concealed.

READ MORE: Experts expose real danger to Archie, Lilibet after Meghan, Harry statement

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