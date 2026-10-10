Security experts have weighed in after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team issued a chilling statement about a threat to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a statement that sent shockwaves through royal circles, the Sussexes' spokesperson condemned photographers for allegedly stalking Archie and Lilibet's British school as “extraordinarily reckless,” igniting a fierce debate over how far is too far when it comes to the safety of Harry and Meghan's children.

The couple's concern is not questionable as they are absolutely right as photographers circling a school attended by young children is intrusive, irresponsible and potentially dangerous.

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But according to security specialists, there is an important difference between protecting children’s privacy and protecting their security.

“These children face security threats because of who their parents are,” a security source claims to Rob Shuter.

“Showing their faces could make them easier to recognize, but it doesn’t create the danger. Their identity already makes them targets.”

“Keeping faces hidden protects anonymity, but repeatedly teasing images like Meghan has can actually increase photographers’ interest,” according to a photo-industry source.

Whatecver, Harry and Meghan, who really care the most of their kids, have every right to keep them private. Nobody is entitled to see them. But the greatest security concern isn’t simply recognition.

“Knowing what a child looks like is one thing,” a protection source tells Naughty But Nice. “Knowing which school they attend, where they live and when they’ll arrive is far more dangerous.”

The experts did not hesitate to explain taht a face is not an address. And privacy is not the same as security.

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