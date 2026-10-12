King Charles call Camilla, William for crucial task over ‘greatest regret’

The Royal family will be putting up a united front for a poignant event especially after royal children face security risks.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will also be honouring the wishes of the Elizabeth II. It was considered the “greatest regrets” of the late Queen to be absent in the aftermath of the tragedy.

They will make a rare joint public engagement to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, which claimed the lives of 116 schoolchildren and 28 adults.

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They will be travelling to the small South Wales village next week to pay their respects to the 144 victims of the worst mining disaster in British history, Daily Mail’s Rebecca English revealed.

Wednesday, October 21, will mark six decades to the day when a vast colliery waste tip collapsed onto Pantglas Junior School and neighbouring houses.

King Charles has especially requested to meet a schoolboy, who was pictured with his late father, Prince Philip, the day after the tragedy. Gareth Jones was just six when the Duke of Edinburgh had visited the village.

The tragedy had left no children in the streets of the village. Gareth and his siblings miraculously survived.

The event could be particularly touching for the King as many of the royal children have been facing security risks.

From Archie and Lilibet being stalked by paparazzi, to having a knife attack in the vicinity to James Wessex’s university to concerns about George’s privacy.

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