Prince Harry gives into King’s decision in exchange for special offer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have settled nicely in their UK lifestyle, but there is a still a long road ahead in their reconciliation with the royals.

Hence, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not expecting to receive an invitation for the upcoming Sandringham Christmas gathering. Even though, the monarch is keen on getting close to his grandchildren, the family reunion during the holidays is “too soon”.

According to sources close to Harry and Meghan, the family will be travelling back to Montecito for now.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan 'break silence' on Christmas invite

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is understood to be living at their Montecito mansion, has been missing the children.

Prince Harry wanted nothing more than for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to experience the Christmas that he did in his childhood.

He was “desperate” to reunite with his family, insiders told New Idea, and for his children to have a taste of the royal holiday.

“Fact is, he always gets very homesick at that time of year; he misses being a part of all their traditions,” the source said.

However, the source does not rule out any future family gatherings where the Sussexes would be invited. It may not happen at Sandringham but it would happen somewhere.

“[Harry] would love Archie and Lilibet to experience a proper royal Christmas and finally meet more of the extended family, whether that’s at Sandringham or wherever Charles decides is best.”

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