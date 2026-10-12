Prince Harry sends message to William, Kate: 'No more controversies'

Prince Harry decided no more controversies involving his brother Prince William and sister-in-law, Princess Catherine, which may help settle the never-ending feud between the royal siblings.

The Duke of Sussex has recently sat down in front of the camera to shed light on how he overcame the grief of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at a very young age.

He said that he "suppressed grief" for a very long time, thinking it would go away, but this was not the case.

READ MORE: Prince Harry bares his soul in heartbreaking video about Princess Diana

Harry shared, "I’d spent so long emotionally numb, to a large extent, because I felt disloyal and guilty for the possibility of being happy and joyful without her.

"I felt like I had to be sad and I had to be emotionally numb in order to prove to her that I missed her."

"But the reality is, what I discovered was actually she just wanted me to be happy. And that was a huge mental shift for me. It freed me, and it gave me a whole different outlook on life."

The Duke of Sussex talked about many other aspects of his life, but it was noticeable that he did not mention any member of the royal family, especially his brother William, Kate and the controversial Uncle Andrew.

According to Rob Shutter, Harry refused to talk about any of these royal figures in order to avoid further tensions.

READ MORE: Prince Harry reduced to tears after shocking incident

An insider told, "Harry was willing to talk about Diana, grief and losing his mother. What he wasn’t willing to discuss was William, Catherine or Uncle Andrew. Those subjects were off-limits."