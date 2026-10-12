 
Geo News

Prince Harry sends message to William, Kate: 'No more controversies'

Prince Harry 'saves' royal family from more damage with sensible decision about Andrew

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 12, 2026

Prince Harry sends message to William, Kate: No more controversies
Prince Harry sends message to William, Kate: 'No more controversies'

Prince Harry decided no more controversies involving his brother Prince William and sister-in-law, Princess Catherine, which may help settle the never-ending feud between the royal siblings.

The Duke of Sussex has recently sat down in front of the camera to shed light on how he overcame the grief of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at a very young age.

He said that he "suppressed grief" for a very long time, thinking it would go away, but this was not the case.

READ MORE: Prince Harry bares his soul in heartbreaking video about Princess Diana

Harry shared, "I’d spent so long emotionally numb, to a large extent, because I felt disloyal and guilty for the possibility of being happy and joyful without her.

"I felt like I had to be sad and I had to be emotionally numb in order to prove to her that I missed her."

"But the reality is, what I discovered was actually she just wanted me to be happy. And that was a huge mental shift for me. It freed me, and it gave me a whole different outlook on life."

The Duke of Sussex talked about many other aspects of his life, but it was noticeable that he did not mention any member of the royal family, especially his brother William, Kate and the controversial Uncle Andrew.

According to Rob Shutter, Harry refused to talk about any of these royal figures in order to avoid further tensions.

READ MORE: Prince Harry reduced to tears after shocking incident

An insider told, "Harry was willing to talk about Diana, grief and losing his mother. What he wasn’t willing to discuss was William, Catherine or Uncle Andrew. Those subjects were off-limits."

Make us preferred on Google
Meghan Markle marks big victory despite snub from royal family
Meghan Markle marks big victory despite snub from royal family
Meghan Markle covers for Prince Harry after ‘painful' setback
Meghan Markle covers for Prince Harry after ‘painful' setback
Prince Harry gives into King's decision in exchange for special offer
Prince Harry gives into King's decision in exchange for special offer
King Charles call Camilla, William for crucial task over ‘greatest regret'
King Charles call Camilla, William for crucial task over ‘greatest regret'
Meghan Markle drops major hint about Archie, Lilibet face reveal
Meghan Markle drops major hint about Archie, Lilibet face reveal
King Charles' ‘bored' moment revealed after Scottish church outing with Camilla
King Charles' ‘bored' moment revealed after Scottish church outing with Camilla
Princess Kate and Charlotte's London outing sparks debate over Sussex comparisons
Princess Kate and Charlotte's London outing sparks debate over Sussex comparisons
Prince Harry, Meghan revisit city that holds special place in their royal love story
Prince Harry, Meghan revisit city that holds special place in their royal love story