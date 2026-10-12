Kelly Osbourne makes major life change for son Sidney

Sidney is now attends the same school Kelly went to in the UK before the Osbournes moved to Los Angeles

Kelly Osbourne has shared her wish for her son, Sidney, to have a 'different childhood to him' as she swaps life on the road with her Slipknot star ex-fiance for an English farm and PTA meetings at a village school.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly, 41, is the daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne reveals she relapsed after dad Ozzy's death

She shares her four-year-old with her ex-fiancé, Sid Wilson.

It came as a huge shock to fans when the couple called off their engagement in March, just seven months after the Slipknot DJ, 49, proposed to Kelly at her late father's final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham.

Following their split, Kelly decided to return to the English countryside with Sidney after spending nearly 30 years living in Los Angeles.

She made the move across the pond because she doesn't want her young son to have same childhood she had. She also wanted to be closer to Ozzy's grave.

Speaking about her decision to leave Tinseltown, where her brother, Jack, still lives with his family, she told The Sun:

'At first, when he was younger and we were on the road a lot [with Sidney's dad's band Slipknot], I was like: "This is great. He gets to grow up just like me."

'And then I thought: "No, this actually isn't healthy for him and this is exposing him to too much. I've got to get him home."

'We always said that if we ever have a child, he's going to be raised in England.'

It is noteworthy that Sidney is now attends the same school Kelly went to in the UK before the Osbournes moved to Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Kelly Osbourne says she was 'assassinated' by trolls over her appearance