Meghan Markle marks big victory despite snub from royal family

Meghan Markle's fans did not let her down and gave her a reason to celebrate ahead of her first UK engagement with Prince Harry since the Sussexes' historic return.

The Duchess of Sussex collaborated with Moms Offering More, or MOM, by promoting their limited-edition sweatshirt.

According to the charity, "100% of your purchase goes back to supporting moms and families - 50% to MOM and 50% to Alliance of Moms. Because sometimes, it really is the little things that make the biggest difference."

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Meghan took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself wearing the same sweatshirt with a meaningful message.

She penned, "Small acts of care can make a big difference for parents, for caregivers, for moms.

"This International Day of the Girl, I’m proud of the way we are showing up, including with our Archewell Philanthropies collaboration with @momsofferingmore supporting families alongside @allianceofmoms and @allianceforchildrensrights

"As Moms Offering More says: “It’s the little things.” And all of those “little things” ladder up to big support."

Notably, the clothing item was sold out within hours of its launch, a special win for Meghan and the MOM team.

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However, fans' demand has led to a restock.