Sarah Ferguson 'ditches' UK plan after sad news: 'Britons won't forgive'

Sarah Ferguson received an upsetting update from the UK which could spoil her plan to make a powerful return in the limelight.

The former Duchess of York has reportedly been dropped from another charity, as Britons appear unwilling to give Beatrice and Eugenie's mother another chance.

Being connected to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein cost her personal, royal and professional roles. And now Great Ormond Street Hospital has quietly removed a plaque commemorating Fergie's association.

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According to the Daily Mail, the plaque has been mysteriously taken down. Notably, Sarah, the then Duchess of York, opened 'Home from Home' in 1990.

This blow came at a time when sources claimed that Andrew's former wife is set to begin a fresh chapter in the UK at a rented £10,000-a-month gated property in the Home Counties.

But the latest plaque controversy might be seen as a huge message that Fergie's past mistakes have still not been forgiven by people.

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