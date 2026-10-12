Ryan Libbey fears inheriting Alzheimer's after losing grandfather

Ryan Libbey is raising £25,000 for Alzheimer's Society ahead of the gruelling challenge next month

Ryan Libbey has opened about his heartbreak over his grandparents' Alzheimer's diagnoses.

The Made In Chelsea star, 36, is preparing to run the New York Marathon. The star lost his grandfather, Tom, a former Marine, to the disease at the age of 80.

Meanwhile, his grandmother, Christine, 85, is currently in the most advanced stages of the disease.

READ MORE: Louise Thompson bids emotional farewell to fiancé Ryan Libbey for his new adventure

Ryan, who shares son Leo, four, with his fiancé Louise Thompson, is raising £25,000 for Alzheimer's Society ahead of the gruelling challenge next month.

The fitness fanatic has shared his fears over one day inheriting the disease after two of his grandparents were diagnosed.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ryan explained: 'Sadly, my grandma is probably in, I don't want to say final stages, that sounds really negative and fatalistic, but that's probably the harsh reality. I don't know if it can get much worse.

Sharing his 'hero' grandad's story, he said: 'I lost my grandad in 2015, he was probably my first male role model and hero. He was a Marine and he was an international athlete.

'My alignment with the charity now is because of those two, but it's also left this fear in myself because if Leo ever has to feed me in a chair and I don't recognise my own son, that's like the worst nightmare possible.'

According to Alzheimer's Society, in the vast majority of cases (more than 99 in 100), Alzheimer's disease is not inherited.

READ MORE: Louise Thompson bursts into tears after recent health scare