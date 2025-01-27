Louise Thompson bids emotional farewell to fiancé Ryan Libbey for his new adventure

Louise Thompson said a heartbreaking goodbye to fiance Ryan Libbey who is all set to start his new challenge in Morocco.

Taking to her Instagram, the Made In Chelsea star shared that Libbey is going to take part in The Marathon Des Sables which will consist of nine marathons across the Sahara Desert.

"Good luck daddy," Thompson began. "We hope you have an amazing time on this big adventure and we can't wait to see you on the other side. Proud of ya."

She went on to explain, "We all have different ways of coping with life's challenges… and I believe that this is your way of showing us that you are prioritising your mental health. That means you are prioritising us too."

Praising Ryan for prioritizing his mental health after going through mental strain after Thompson nearly died giving birth to their son Leo in 2021, she noted, "Well done you. And you do it with such grace. No build up. No pre amble. No glory hunting. Just getting it done. Zero complaints. Rather you than me. Godspeed. x."

While making herself ready to solo parent their son she concluded her caption with, "Ps. We got this Leo !"

Earlier this week Ryan revealed the motivation behind taking this intense challenge is to "move past some of the traumas of the last three years."