Louise Thompson welcomes fiance Ryan Libbey after returning from 'torturous' marathon

Loiuse Thompson pens a gushing post for her fiance Ryan Libbey, who returned from a nine-day marathon.

The Made in Chelsea star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 13, to share a candid post about her fiance's return from a gruesome marathon challenge in Morocco.

"I've been so worried about this guy. I'm so in love with him but also so mad at him for putting himself through such a ridiculous amount of torture…. And by choice," Loiuse began.

A few snaps in the post featured Ryan trekking through the desert, while others showed Louise and their son receiving him from the airport.

"He's not a cryer, so when he said he'd been getting really emotional, I was genuinely worried," Louse continued. "The thought of running through rain and sandstorms with no sleep and carrying all your supplies is frankly unthinkable. Not to mention the blisters. And the rations of food and water."

"I wish I was as cool as you. I wish I could just pull on my big girl pants and do this," the British TV personality noted.

"Leo is so proud of you," she concluded, mentioning their three-year-old son.