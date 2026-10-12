Prince Harry ‘confirms’ documentary news as royals stay wary of next move

Prince Harry reportedly had a a number of projects in the pipeline before he decided to move back to Britain, and has kept a keen eye on taking it ahead.

After weeks of speculation about a possible documentary from Prince Harry following the remarks of Charles Spencer, an update finally explains the situation with the project.

Sources have confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is involved in an upcoming documentary but it is not about Princess Diana, like it was anticipated.

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Harry has once again collaborated with Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon – after they were two of the seven claimants who filed the legal action against Daily Mail publisher for phone hacking.

The forthcoming programme is for BBC, which is expected to examine the race relations in Britain. Harry is understood to have contributed to the planned documentary but the scope of his contribution has not been defined.

It is uncertain to say that the Firm would not be worried about what would come next from Prince Harry. It was previously reported that King Charles and Prince William are keeping a close watch on Harry to see if he can be trusted.

Moreover, it is racism is quite a sensitive topic for the royals especially after Harry and Meghan’s infamous Oprah interview.

The collaboration comes after the major legal loss they suffered. The seven claimants, including Harry and Doreen, were ordered to pay costs that could amount to £34.5million.

Their insurance arrangements covered only £16.2million of any adverse costs order, leaving a substantial shortfall. Although, the financial setback has not made any cracks in their affliation.

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