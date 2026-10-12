Queen Camilla rejoices granny role in new audio after Archie, Lilibet meeting

Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's key update

Queen Camilla's audio message surprised fans with a special story about her grandmother, marking a joyful occasion.

According to BBC Radio, "Her Majesty The Queen introduces a week of programming marking 100 years of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh.

"The celebrations begin with a special introduction from Her Majesty, recorded earlier this year at Pooh Sticks Bridge in Ashdown Forest."

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In the pre-recorded audio story, the Queen revealed how she was introduced to Winnie the Pooh.

The 79-year-old, who is now herself a granny, shared, "It’s a real treat to be here at Ashdown Forest at Pooh sticks and to be able to play several games of Pooh sticks.

"I think my first memory was my grandmother reading Winnie the Pooh. She had a stream rather like this one at the bottom of her garden with a little bridge over the top, and that’s where we started playing pooh sticks when we were very young.

"And so, you know, we had the book, and we had the bridge, and we had the water. So that’s my very happy first memory of it."

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It is important to note that Queen Camilla's audio about her bond with her grandmother came after her meeting with Harry and Meghan's kids at Highgrove in July.