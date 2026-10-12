Brooklyn store issues new statement after Kelly Clarkson calls them ‘liars’

The back-and-forth between Kelly Clarkson and a Brooklyn curiosity shop is showing no signs of slowing down.

Art of Play issued another statement after the Stronger hitmaker accused the business of being rude and lying about her shopping experience.

In its latest statement, the shop said the singer and talk show host visited the store on Saturday and spent approximately five minutes there while asking about its mechanical bird puppet, Molly.

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“We’d like to clarify one additional detail…” they began. “We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle. He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson.”

They continued, “We also offered to show her a different singing bird automaton, made by a traditional clockmaking shop in Germany, that she could have taken home with her that day. It costs about $2,000.”

“She did not stick around long enough to see it,” they concluded.

The latest response comes after The Voice judge publicly challenged the store’s explanation of what happened during her visit, insisting that an employee had told her a singing bird automaton was available for $15,000 before offering to find her something comparable in a what she describe as condescending tone.

Art of Play has now provided additional details about the conversation, explaining where the price came from and claiming it offered Clarkson a different bird she could have purchased and taken home that day.

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