Prince William shares important update as ‘new rift simmers with Palace’

Prince William, who is preparing for an important appearance overseas, is holding his ground as tensions simmer behind Palace doors about key workings.

The Prince of Wales founded the Earthshot Prize back in 2020 to find practical solutions to the crisis contributing to the climate change and alleviate the problems ailing the planet. It is become a flagship project of the future king.

Palace has been happy about the positive reception and how it has been portraying the monarchy, but there is a new clash taking place between William and the courtiers.

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Reportedly, the courtiers do not find Polo sport as “woke” and are urging William to quit the once-a-year game that he plays to raise money. The sport is seen as an “elitist” activity; hence the courtiers want William to focus on the environment advocacy, ending homelessness and children’s early years education.

While the Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the matter, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an update on the project, bringing attention back to the matter at hands.

They shared the finalists for the category of ‘Clean Air’ for the upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony in India.

“They are finding new ways to improve our air quality, keep our communities healthy, and even make our lives more affordable,” William says in the video clip.

“Introducing the 2026 Earthshot Prize Finalists to Clean our Air, who are creating jobs in green energy, removing pollution from the air, and creating solutions to heat our homes, travel to work and feed our families, without polluting the air that we breathe.”

It is evident that William would have poured his best efforts in the Earthshot Prize, whether the courtiers encouraged it or not.

Though, it remains to be seen if the polo would still be on the cards for the future.

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