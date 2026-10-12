Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank mark 8th anniversary: Fans await big moment

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are quietly marking their 8th wedding anniversary as they weather one of the most difficult chapters of their lives, while her parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson face a very public fall from grace over their alleged connections to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year on this very day, the Princess of York shared an adorable photo capturing her unbreakable bond with Jack in 2025.

This time, however, fans are still eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their celebration, as at the time of filing this story, neither the Princess nor her husband had shared a picture or message marking their big day.

The couple, who tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018, first met while on a ski trip in 2010.

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Sharing her true story of love, in conversation with ITV’s This Morning back in 2018, she revealed: “I thought, ‘Who’s that?’”

“And then, [Jack] came over and shook my hand, and I was all butterflies and nervous.”

The pair would date for eight years before getting engaged during a trip to Nicaragua in January 2018.

The couple have welcomed three kids: sons August Philip Hawke, born February 2021 and Ernest George Ronnie born May 2023 as well as daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina who joined the family this past August.

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