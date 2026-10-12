Sarah Ferguson seals silent truce with King Charles?

Sarah Ferguson reportedly had plans to pen an explosive royal memoir, but abandoned the idea after a wise move by King Charles, according to a new claim.

The former Duchess of York, who often makes headlines over Andrew's downfall and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, wanted to share her side of the truth in written form.

However, she knows such a move could hurt the monarch, who has allegedly promised financial security for her and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for the rest of their lives.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle marks big victory despite snub from royal family

"Fergie believes true peace and respect won't come from revenge, but from keeping the King's goodwill, even after being snubbed," an insider close to the former Duchess claimed.

It comes after Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, 66, has publicly rejected reports she was approaching a multimillion-dollar publishing deal covering her relationship with Andrew, 66, her association with Jeffrey Epstein and other members of the royal family.

She still hopes to heal her bond with the Firm and her family. She knows sunlight eventually pierces through the darkest clouds.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return could transform their own ordeal, and if the Yorks remain dignified and silent, they may benefit as well," a separate source claimed.

For the former Duchess, silence is not surrender, it's strength. By protecting private royal matters, she believes she is securing her own future with grace.

READ MORE: Andrew's court shock: Potential testimony dates released