Prince Louis rescues King Charles from major trouble with big surprise

Prince Louis rescues King Charles from major trouble with surprise gesture

King Charles had been facing a bad case of publicity following the release of Charles Spencer’s book about Princess Diana.

It had reopened old wounds for the royal family from a time when they suffered the worst PR crisis. The public had still not gotten over with the tragedy of Diana’s death, hence the alleged unsavoury behind the scene conversations of Charles only painted him negative light.

However, the King’s young grandson seemed to have pulled him out from a troubling situation with his usual cheeky charms once again.

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A heart-warming anecdote from the King’s coronation in 2023 has surfaced, and Dame Penny Mordaunt recalls the events.

She shared that the King was “bored out of his mind” when Prince William and Princess Kate’s youngest son Louis walked into Westminster Abbey during rehearsals, it’s when everything changed.

“We were doing dress rehearsals on the Thursday before, and the King was bored out of his mind,” she told The Telegraph. “He’d just done two weeks of this, and he’d had enough. I was watching him glaze over in the coronation chair.”

She continued, “And then he suddenly sprung to life because beside him was Prince Louis, who had come to visit.

“They stopped the rehearsal so that he could show Prince Louis all the Crown Jewels. That's a memory that I shall treasure.”

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The fact that the story comes at the heels of a PR crisis proves that Louis's charms are likely to bring back a positive image of the King as the doting grandfather and not as someone who would rejoice in forgetting his ex-wife soon enough.