Andrew shuts doors on Sarah Ferguson in shocking update: 'Not welcome'

Andrew shuts doors on Sarah Ferguson after finding new love

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has decided to move on in life by closing doors on his ex-wife and years-long friend, Sarah Ferguson, after a new lover entered his life.

Once known as the "happiest divorced couple in the world", they spent years under the same roof at Royal Lodge, now on the verge of becoming estranged.

In 2013, Fergie even called Andrew "my handsome prince" despite their separation.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson 'ditches' UK plan after sad news: 'Britons won't forgive'

But the past years tested the York family after back-to-back scandals, especially the Epstein files.

Andrew, who now lives at Marsh Farm, is reportedly not interested in welcoming Sarah to his new home.

An insider told The Times, "The red setter, as she's known, is not welcome at Marsh Farm. She's persona non grata as far as Andrew is concerned."

Moreover, the source debunked claims that Andrew is living a life in misery after his shameful connection with Epstein was revealed.

"Don't believe all that poor Andy crap. He's having a very nice time, thank you very much.

"He goes out, he goes off shooting with friends, he sees his old chums who are very loyal to him. He's not sitting around feeling sorry for himself any more," the report stated.

READ MORE: Ex-prince Andrew brews big plans as pals encourage outrageous action

On the other hand, it was earlier reported that Andrew is also seeing a local woman in his area.