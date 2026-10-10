Ex-prince Andrew brews big plans as pals encourage outrageous action

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s confidence appears to be shooting through the roofs as he contemplates a bold action against his brother King Charles.

The disgraced former prince, who had launched legal action Thames Valley Police for “unlawful” arrest in February, secured a win after the court’s verdict confirmed that wrong search warrants were issued.

Now, it seems that Andrew’s posse are “urging” him on to take the fight all the way to the monarch for taking away his royal titles and honours.

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According to a report by The Telegraph, friends have said that this legal win was just the first stage in “long overdue fightback”.

King Charles had not only ousted his brother from the royal fold and stripped off all the privileges but also removed all the titles following the release of the Epstein files.

“Many of us are delighted that he has finally decided to fight his corner. He’s been under fire for 15 long years and yet has never been charged, let alone convicted,” a friend of the ex-prince said.

“It’s the opposite of British justice – guilty until proven innocent is not how things should work in this country. Let’s hope this is the first stage of a long overdue fightback, and not the last.”

The King has allotted a ‘stipend’ for Andrew but a Buckingham Palace source made it clear earlier this week that the money should not be used to fund the Judicial Review.

READ MORE: Ex-Prince Andrew makes shocking call to King Charles

“However, it is presented, this ruling marks a notable backward step for the Thames Valley Police investigation,” they continued.

“The judge made clear that both the police force and an Old Bailey judge made a ‘significant error’ in their actions. They should not be able to keep evidence seized in this way.”