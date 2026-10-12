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Marin County shooting leaves 3 dead, including 2 ex-SFPD officers: what we know

SFPD deputies found three people dead in a home in the community of Strawberry, which is unincorporated Mill Valley, near Tiburon

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Web Desk
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Published October 12, 2026

Marin County shooting leaves 3 dead, including 2 ex-SFPD officers: what we know
Marin County shooting leaves 3 dead, including 2 ex-SFPD officers: what we know

A fatal shooting incident in Marin County has left three people dead, including two former officers of the San Francisco Police Department on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Authorities from the San Francisco Police Department have initiated the investigation, which included the deaths of two former SFPD officers.

On Sunday evening, three people were discovered dead in a home in the community of Strawberry, which is unincorporated Mill Valley, near Tiburon.

According to the local media reports, officers from the SFPD responded to reports of firing in the area around 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

Miguel Almaguer, the Marin County Sheriff, confirmed that three people were found dead by the deputies but didn’t detail the identities of the victims, saying, “Inside the home, they discovered three deceased bodies. The nature of those victims and their connection to one another are all part of our active investigations.”

Although the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown, according to ABC affiliate ABC Los Angeles, the suspect in the Sunday evening shooting is said to be the former San Francisco Police Sergeant Kevin Mannix.

The outlet also reported citing a source that Mannix allegedly shot and killed his wife, Ann Mannix (also an ex-SFPD Deputy Chief), and then his daughter, 25, and then shot himself.

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