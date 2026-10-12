King Charles and Queen's representative announces major new appointments

King Charles and Queen Camilla's representative in Somerset has welcomed four new Deputy Lieutenants.

The appointments will see Professor Georgina Andrews, Professor Trudi Grant, Lord Mark Sedwill and Melanie Squires join the county's Lieutenancy, supporting Lord-Lieutenant Mohammed Saddiq in recognising local achievements.

Announcing the appointments, Mr Saddiq said: "Our new Deputy Lieutenants bring a range of skills to the Lieutenancy and it is a pleasure to welcome them to their new roles."

He added that the new team would help "encourage, support and celebrate the lives and achievements of people and voluntary organisations in our county."

Professor Georgina Andrews

Based in Keynsham, Professor Andrews has served as Vice-Chancellor of Bath Spa University since January 2025.

With a background in law, she previously led two business schools before taking up the role of Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost at the university.

Professor Trudi Grant

Professor Grant, who lives in West Buckland near Wellington, brings more than 35 years of experience in public health across the NHS and local government.

Initially trained as an accredited sport and exercise scientist, she went on to build a career in public health leadership, serving as Somerset's Director of Public Health for 12 years.

Lord Mark Sedwill

Lord Sedwill, who lives in Rimpton near Yeovil, brings considerable experience in diplomacy, government and national security to his new position.

A Crossbench peer, he previously served as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service, National Security Adviser and Permanent Secretary at the Home Office.

Melanie Squires MBE

Melanie Squires, known as Mel, is based in Taunton and brings extensive experience in agriculture, rural leadership and community development.

In 2008, she was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to Gloucestershire's rural community and animal welfare during the devastating floods of July 2007.