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Taylor Swift sets new record as 'TLOAS: The Encore' rules streaming charts

Taylor Swift marks historical milestone shared only with The Beatles

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Web Desk
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Published October 12, 2026

Taylor Swift marks historical milestone shared only with The Beatles
Taylor Swift marks historical milestone shared only with The Beatles

Taylor Swift has earned a historical milestone after the release of her The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore tracks as she became the first soloist ever to spend 100 weeks at number one on Billboard 200.

The 36-year-old pop superstar shares the record with only The Beatles, but no other solo artist has come close.

Despite the backlash from fans and critics, the new songs - Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding, and Babylon, have acquired chart-topping success since their release.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift 'struggles' with fan backlash over 'The Encore' tracks

Swifties flocked to social media to celebrate the record, writing, "the beatles walked so she could run the whole damn marathon in heels honestly," and "FIRST SOLOIST IN HISTORY," exclaimed one.

Another wrote, "100 weeks is wild, the beatles comparison is the real stat here," and "She is the music industry!!!!" chimed in a third.

While more applauded, "TAYLEGEND WE LOVE YOU," and "most successful artist in the world."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift to perform at Academy Museum Gala on 17 October

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