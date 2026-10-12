Meghan puts Archie, Lilibet at 'risk' despite Prince Harry warning

Meghan Markle invited criticism with her latest move of Archie and Lilibet despite asking for privacy for her kids.

On her Instagram stories, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video of her children walking side by side in lush green surroundings.

Archie was seen riding a scooter, whereas Lilibet was walking beside her brother. Both were seen carrying their backpacks.

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A social media user pointed out a concerning detail: "At this point, merching their kids’ backpacks and showing them in their school uniforms seems far more important to Harry and Meghan than their children’s safety."

"Any parent knows you don’t show your kids' backpacks and don’t put their names on them, as it’s an easy target!!" a fan penned.

Some fans expressed their frustration over Harry and Meghan talking about the privacy of their kids but posting faceless photos and videos of them.

One fan added, "What I don’t understand is, why show them at all if they want privacy? If they are going to show them, show their faces. The whole thing is just weird."

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Reports have previously indicated that Prince Harry is opposed to the idea of placing their children on social media.

However, Meghan believes it is essential to take control of their narrative. She feels that, much like other royal children, the special moments of Archie and Lilibet should be shared with their fans.