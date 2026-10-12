Olivia Rodrigo sparks laughter online with reaction to fan proposal

Olivia Rodrigo and fans recently experienced a proposal during The Unraveled Tour, and while the moment is going viral for the romantic setting, it also generated a lot of buzz because of the pop star's reaction.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter was performing her track, stupid song, when one of the fans in the front row got down on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend.

However, the drivers license hitmaker was so focused on the song that she could not notice the moment and carried on as per usual.

Several fans shared the videos on social media, joking about how they would have redone the proposal if they didn't get noticed by the Grammy winner.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo makes major change mid-tour after fan's 'gross' move

Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "bro there’s no way olivia missed this like they were literally right in front of her im dead," and "I mean to be honest I could barely see him. She probably just thought he bent down for something lol."

A third chimed in, "she was locked in JSJCJDJWJSJD," while one reasoned, "She has stage lights on her, she probably doesn't see much in the an audience."

More added, "that couple is better than me, i would’ve redone it until she saw," and "Everyone missed there lol," as well as, "I would be so mad if i proposed and Olivia didn't see it."

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