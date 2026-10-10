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Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation shares encouraging update

More than 20 organisations back Prince William and Kate’s ‘On Your Side’ campaign

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Published October 10, 2026

Prince William and Kates Royal Foundation shares encouraging update

Prince William and Kate’s Royal Foundation has shared encouraging results from its National Suicide Prevention Network, which has supported more than 500 people across the UK in its first year.

Launched last World Mental Health Day, the initiative brought William together with Rhian Mannings MBE, who lost her husband to suicide, for a moving film highlighting the importance of reaching people in crisis and ensuring they know where to turn for support.

Twelve months on, the Network’s funding has enabled partner organisations to deliver more than 3,000 individual interventions.

Read More: Prince William addresses struggle to reach out loved one

The progress marks an important step in the foundation’s work to improve access to help for people experiencing suicidal thoughts, while encouraging communities to recognise when someone may be struggling.

Last month, the Network’s first anniversary was marked by the launch of On Your Side, a new suicide prevention toolkit designed specifically for the sports sector.

Prince William and Kates Royal Foundation shares encouraging update

Drawing on the power of sport to bring people together, the resource aims to give sports foundations the knowledge, confidence and practical guidance to recognise warning signs and support those who may be at risk.

Read More: Prince William and Kate serve up surprise at IKEA Belfast

The launch also helped spark a wider conversation about the importance of checking in on friends, colleagues and teammates.

More than 20 organisations have already signed up as On Your Side champions, pledging to incorporate the guidance into their work and help create environments where people feel able to speak openly and seek support.

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