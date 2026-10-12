Maduro-linked Venezuelan businessman in US custody after years as fugitive

A Venezuelan businessman accused of helping move billions of dollars through corruption schemes linked to Nicolas Maduro’s government is now in US custody after years as a fugitive. But one major detail remains unanswered: how he got there.

Alvaro Pulido Vargas, 62, had been wanted by US authorities since he was indicted in Miami in 2019 and again in 2021 over alleged money laundering and bribery schemes involving senior Venezuelan officials.

He had also been held in Venezuela since 2023 after being arrested during a corruption crackdown involving state oil company PDVSA.

US authorities announced Sunday that Pulido was now in the Southern District of Florida and would appear in court on Tuesday. Neither the Justice Department nor Venezuelan authorities have explained when he left Venezuela or how he was transferred into US custody.

Pulido is accused of working with Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a longtime associate of former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

Prosecutors say the pair used shell companies and overseas accounts to channel bribes to Venezuelan officials in exchange for government contracts worth more than $2 billion.

Those contracts were linked to programmes intended to provide food, medicine and low-cost housing during years of severe economic hardship in Venezuela.

The Justice Department says Pulido faces charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of money laundering.

US authorities had previously offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest. His arrival in the US also comes only weeks after Saab himself pleaded guilty in Miami to financial crimes and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Saab had earlier been returned to Venezuela in a prisoner exchange, before being sent back to the United States this year.