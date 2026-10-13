Joe Manganiello responds to Sofía Vergara's 'narcissistic man' post

Joe Manganiello says anyone judging his memoir by Sofía Vergara’s recent Instagram post should read it first.

Manganiello, 49, was asked about the post on CBS Mornings on Monday, ahead of the release of his memoir Bloodlines today.

Host Gayle King noted that Vergara’s son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 35, had shared a chart contrasting a “good man” with a “narcissistic man”.

Vergara, 54, reposted it to her Instagram Story.

Read more: Joe Manganiello's Sofía Vergara claims revive TV host's awkward memory

A caption on the original warned that a narcissist will resent you however much you do for them.

“Anybody who said that should read the book first,” Manganiello replied, and understand what it is actually about.

“It’s about the suffering I went through,” he said, describing Bloodlines as being about survival and hope. Vergara hasn’t said her repost was aimed at him.

The memoir centres on his near-fatal autoimmune disease and what it did to his marriage.

He writes that the relationship became “devoid of any emotionality”, and alleges that Vergara refused to hug him and mocked his pet Chihuahua.

Manganiello told PEOPLE that writing about the split was “not the point of the book”, but necessary to show his path to healing.

“I tell the truth in the book, even when it’s super painful,” he said.

The couple married in November 2015 and ended their relationship in 2023.

Vergara has said their differing views on having children contributed to the split, but Manganiello disputes that.

He writes that his autoimmune disorder led him to decide against fatherhood.

Read more: Joe Manganiello's Sofía Vergara claims revive TV host's awkward memory